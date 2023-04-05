...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to
15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester
River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this
morning to 2 AM EDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
