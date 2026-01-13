Charles Lee Beckett, Sr. was born in Accomack, Virginia, and later made Salisbury, Maryland his home. He was a dedicated and hardworking man who served faithfully at Perdue Farms for more than 30 years before retiring. On January 1, 2026, Charles peacefully answered God's call. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Custis; his first wife, Doretha Beckett; his second wife, Mary Louise Beckett; his sons Gregory Beckett, Charles Lee Beckett, Jr., and Orlando Beckett; his daughter Virginia Penny; and his four brothers, Thomas Neal Jr., Theodore Snead Sr., Otha Nock, and Emory Beckett.
