Cherrix S. (Cherry) Gering, age 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens, Sr. was the former Mayor of Snow Hill, Maryland and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering, Jr. and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens, Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. (Skip) Gering III and Hartley G. Onley, the grandmother of George W. (Kip) Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch and Kristen G. Shover and seven great grandchildren; Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.
To read full obituary, click Here.