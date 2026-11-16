It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl Sue Colston, 78, of Salisbury, Maryland, who departed this life peacefully in her home on November 9, 2026. Cheryl was born on November 27, 1947.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.C. Colston, and her parents, Dorothy and Harold Vance.
She is survived by her two sons and two daughters in-law, Todd and (Billy) Colston, and Tracy and (Tracey) Colston; and her four grandchildren, Brittany and (Seth) Munoz, Meagan and (Corey) Jones, Jeremy Colston, and Alexis Colston, two sisters, Christine and (Robert) Klingler, and their children, Sarah and (Kevin) Mathews and Steve Klingler, Pamela and (Gerald) Long, and their children, Nathan and (Melissa) Long, Daniel and (Evelyn) Long, and Elizabeth Long. She is also survived by her cherished sister-in-law, JoAnn Derrick and her children Mike and (Hope) Derrick and Rita and (Jason) DeCarlis. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and loved ones who will cherish her memory.
When J.C. passed away Cheryl was left to raise two boys on her own. Both boys were a handful, and she handled it all with love, patience and a little grit.
Cheryl was never just a spectator in her family's lives. If a niece, nephew, or grandchild had a ball game, school play, or any event, she was there. She was a true example of what it was to show up for your family and friends.
Cheryl was a true social butterfly who touched the lives of everyone she met with her beautiful smile and sweet voice. She served a term as president of the Elks Auxiliary and was proud to be the first woman honored as Elk of the Year.
Cheryl served on the vestry and alter guild at All Saints Church in South Carolina and was a devoted member until she moved to Salisbury, Maryland in 1986. She was a long-time member of Saint Alban's Church and served on the alter guild there as well, and she is a current member of Saint Peter's Church in Salisbury. Cheryl had a deep and abiding faith in God. She always trusted that He had a plan.
Cheryl was an avid card player who enjoyed every gathering of her card club and was always looking forward to the next game. She was also a die-hard Redskins fan and had absolutely no problem cheering-or yelling-at the television loudly enough for the team to hear her from the stadium two hours away. She loved her Orioles and spent as much time listening to their games on the radio as she did watching them on television.
Cheryl worked in the mortgage business after moving to Salisbury. She developed many long-lasting relationships with co-workers, brokers, appraisers, and loan officers. Cheryl found her home as the office manager at Whitney-Wallace Real Estate alongside her dear friend Diana Whitney. She treasured her time there and the relationships she formed with her coworkers and clients.
Cheryl will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she brightened.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2026, at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral home 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, Md. 21804 with a visitation hour from 9:00 - 10:00AM.
As we gather to pay tribute to Cheryl's life, we invite those who knew and loved her to join us in honoring her memory and the profound impact she had on the lives of many.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Susan G Komen.