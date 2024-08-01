Christopher "Chris" Michael Brantner

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern
Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank
River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and
Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&