Claude Allen Townsend 73, departed from this life on January 18, 2022 at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born July 6, 1948 to Francis and Ella Townsend Claude the oldest of two. Claude would grow up and go see the world through the eyes of a “Trucker”. He was employed with Staples from which he retired. Claude would marry the love of his life Patricia, who traveled the world with him by taking cruises, and going cross country together. Their union would bring forth Theresa and she would travel along with her family making life long memories.
Claude enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his spare time he would go fishing, oh how he loved fishing, and karaoke. He was known for making the most mouthwatering barbequed chicken, which he took pride in making.
Claude is preceded in death by his parents.
