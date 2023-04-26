Connie Snyder, 82, of Salisbury, MD, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Born on August 18, 1940 in Kokomo, IN, she was the daughter of the late Derwood Flemming and Chloe Marie (Gondran) Flemming.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Sunny skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 8:32 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
