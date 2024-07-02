David Arthur Kane

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&