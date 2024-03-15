David "Dave" James Kehler, Sr.

David “Big Dave” James Kehler, Sr., 76, of Westover, Maryland passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at his home. Born January 19, 1948, he was the son of the late William and Anna Kehler. As a young man, under the direction of his future father-in-law, worked in the drywall trade. Dave later served honorably in the U.S. Army then returned home to continue his craft of drywall. He eventually started his own business, David J. Kehler Drywall, still in operation today.
To read full the obituary, click here.