David "Dave" Janni, 71, headed to the 19th hole on Tuesday, May 17th, at his home in Deal Island, Maryland.
Born in Saginaw, Michigan in July of 1950, Dave was the son of the late Mario and Betty Janni, and husband to the late Eve Janni.
A second generation US military veteran, he served in the Navy from 1968-1972 as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. In 1970, while stationed at NAS Oceana, Virginia, with the Blue Blasters of Attack Squadron 34, he embarked aboard the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67), becoming a "salty dog" as he and the rest of the air wing and crew "stood the watch" while on deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.
