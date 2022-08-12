Dawn Ann Lutz, 67, of Crisfield, MD, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, on June 19, 1955 to the late Clarence Franklin Griffith and Marilyn Dorothy Lorraine.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Lawrence Lutz, her children, Stacey Menard of Summerville, SC and Ronald Cook of Quincy, WA, her step-daughter, Lori Dubbert of Finksburg, MD, as well as her sisters, Donna Ziolkowski of Preston, MD, Denise Bynaker of Dundalk, MD, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
