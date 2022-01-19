Della Ann Truitt, 71, of Ironshire, MD, was called home to God on January 13, 2022. She served her community as a bookkeeper, secretary at Faith Chapel Church, and poultry farmer.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Cindy Truitt Bonnaville (Sonny), Stephanie Truitt-Drimal (Rob), and her niece Tammie Mitchell (Robert Colflesh). Her grandbabies: Kristy Willey (Cody Sr.), T.J. Riley (Ashley), Allison Brewton, Ryan Wayne Drimal, Tara Bonnaville (Jimmy), Keli Drimal; nephew Bryon Moore (Lois). Her great grandbabies: Cody Jr., Rylee, Luke, Caroline, and Chloe.
