Dennis W. Voss

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&