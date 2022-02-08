Diane Virginia Gully, 75, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ray Smith and Thelma Williams. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping, fishing, and doing anything outdoors in the sun.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years; Harold H. Gully, children; Darla Webster, Jerry Gully, Holly Lemon, and David Kohlhoff, Sr., six grandchildren, siblings; Debbie Foxwell and husband Danny, and Connie Williams, and many nieces and nephews.
