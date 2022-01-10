Donald (Don) Alan Schaeffer, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Quantico, Maryland on December 22 with his loving daughter, Kelly, by his side.
Son of Donald Alan Schaeffer, Sr. (deceased) and Delores Jeanne Schaeffer (deceased), Don was born and raised in Ohio, then moved to the Washington DC area where he attended Northwestern High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland, College Park.
A wiz with numbers, Don began his career working in a bank, but discovered his long-term path when he accepted a human resources position with a printing company in Baltimore. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Jeanne Schaeffer (deceased), his wife of 42 years.
In 1982, a great opportunity took Don and his family to the Maryland Shore where they resided in Ocean Pines, Piney Point and Quantico. As the HR executive for Showell Farms, Don excelled in his field. Later, after 13 years of service with Tyson Foods, he retired as a recognized top HR Director.
