...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point
VA.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.Air quality is expected to
reach code ORANGE...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and
means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older
adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please
visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at
http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/