Donald M. Prouse, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at TidalHealth Atlantic General in Berlin, Maryland. Born on September 1, 1948, in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Starr) Prouse.
Donald proudly served with the Delaware State Police, attaining the rank of Corporal before retiring in 1980 after 10 years of service. Following his law enforcement career, he enjoyed working as a bartender at various restaurants in the beach area.
Donald enjoyed gambling, smoking a good cigar, Single malt Scotch and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends. Although he was a latecomer to the world of computers, he quickly became quite skilled and took great pleasure in helping "older people" set up and learn to use their own computers. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed finding reasons to laugh and enjoy life.
He and his wife, Dawn, eloped in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a place that remained special to them throughout their marriage. They returned each year to celebrate their anniversary and make new memories together. Donald also loved traveling to the Florida Keys.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Prouse; two sons, Donald Prouse, Jr. and Daniel Prouse; two brothers, Ed Prouse of Smyrna, Delaware, and Jack Prouse of San Diego, California; his mother-in-law, Merlene Huber; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dwight and Gail Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol and Mary; and three brothers, Bob, Bill, and Tom.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project.