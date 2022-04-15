Donna Jo Church, 61, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Barbara Bowden.
She graduated from Chincoteague High School with the class of 1977. She went on to have a 20 year career in the poultry pharmaceutical industry where she was a production manager. She most recently worked at Home Depot in the Garden Center; a natural fit because of her love of gardening. Donna also enjoyed reading, painting, and building/woodworking, especially birdhouses. Her favorite things to do were playing with her grandson, and spending time with her daughter.