...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern
Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank
River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Early This Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to
northwest winds will be gusty to 30 to 40 mph. Relative humidity
values will drop to around 30 percent across the lower Maryland
Eastern Shore. These winds and low relative humidity levels will
lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through
early this evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.