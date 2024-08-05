Doris Mae Gravenor, 92, of Hebron passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2024 at John B. Parsons Home in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, she was the daughter of the late Francis Levin and Nellie Mae Jones.
