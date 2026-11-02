Dorothy Ann Powers Thompson passed away peacefully on Friday October 23, 2026 at Peregrine Senior Living in Salisbury, MD with family and friends at her side. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia on September 8, 1924 to the late Anna Davis and Lon Powers.
Following graduation from high school in Lebanon, Dottie or Tan, as she was affectionately known, attended Lincoln Memorial College in Tennessee with the encouragement and support of her family, especially her older brother, the late Ralph Powers. With WWII heating up and the government looking for nurses and doctors, she applied to John's Hopkins University in Baltimore. There she found her calling as a nurse and she also found the love of her life Ollie Thompson. They married on August 5, 1945 and both graduated shortly thereafter, with Dottie becoming an RN and Ollie an MD. They settled in Salisbury, MD and Ollie practiced ophthalmology while Dottie began her second career as a full time mother of son Tom and daughter Marian.
While raising her kids and helping out with her granddaughter Amanda (Mandy) and her bonus granddaughter Jasmine, Dottie immersed herself in golf, quilting, bridge, entertaining, travel with Ollie and a wealth of community activities. She and Ollie moved to Mallard Landing Retirement Community in 2012 and enjoyed the beautiful facilities, support and camaraderie of many other retirees. Ollie passed away in 2016, and Dottie moved to Peregrine in 2021. There she continued to be engaged and thrive with an ever present radiant smile even as her memory and physical capabilities diminished.
Dottie is survived by daughter Marian Thompson of Salisbury, son Thomas Thompson (Barbara) of Fort Myers, FL; granddaughter Amanda Pusey (John) and their daughters Sadie and Louisa May, all of Tampa, Fl; bonus granddaughter Jasmine Bindra Whitacre (Bobby) of Springfield, VA; sister Betty Powers Williams (EK) of Round Hill, VA and many dear nieces and nephews. Four brothers (Ralph, Con, Smith and Harry) and one sister Margaret Cummings predeceased her.
Her family is forever grateful for her and for the kindnesses and care of those she met on her path and especially to Peregrine Senior Living of Salisbury, MD and Coastal Hospice.
Holloway Funeral Home is handling arrangements and the family will honor her memory privately.