Gusty winds developing. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 42F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 9:20 am
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&