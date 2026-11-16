Dorothy Lucille Waters, lovingly known as Dot, passed away on November 8, 2026, in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Born on April 17, 1940, to Robert and Lucille Wolfe Robinson, in Camden, New Jersey. Dot lived a life defined by strength, laughter, friendship, and an unwavering love for the people around her.
Dot had a special gift for connecting with others. Outgoing, strong-willed, and quick-witted, she could strike up a conversation and make a friend with just about anyone she met. Her personality was captivating, and she brought warmth, laughter, and energy wherever she went. She cherished time spent with family and friends, with her children and grandchildren holding an especially important place in her heart.
Throughout her life, Dot embraced an active lifestyle and a love of sports. An avid tennis player in her earlier years, she later discovered a passion for platform tennis and pickleball, while continuing to enjoy golf. She was also an accomplished Mah Jongg player and took great pleasure in teaching her granddaughters the game, passing along not only the skills but also her appreciation for the fun and camaraderie it brought.
Dot's generosity extended well beyond her family and friendships. She cared deeply about giving back to her community and generously supported and volunteered with numerous nonprofit organizations. Helping others and staying involved in the lives of those around her were simply part of who she was.
Dot is survived by her sister, Roberta Alvarez; her three children, Carl (Heather) Waters, Michele Waters, and Craig Waters; her four grandchildren, Danielle (Bill) Akins, Courtney Shipp, Caitlyn Waters, and Marley Waters; her two step-grandsons, Ryan and Dylan Caldwell; and five great-grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam, who passed away two and a half years earlier. He affectionately called her "Dotsy," a special name that reflected the love and closeness they shared throughout their life together. Their enduring bond remains an important part of her story.
Dot will be remembered for her remarkable strength, infectious humor, generous spirit, and the ease with which she made others feel welcome. Her love of family, passion for life, and ability to find friendship wherever she went leave a lasting legacy in all those fortunate enough to have known her.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, with details to be shared with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dot's memory to Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation at https://believeintomorrow.app.neoncrm.com/forms/2026-appeal or Worcester County Humane Society at https://worcestercountyhumanesociety.networkforgood.com/projects/75615-memorial-donations,
two organizations whose meaningful work reflects the generosity and compassion that Dot valued so deeply.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.