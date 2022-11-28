Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds Wednesday afternoon will shift to northwest Wednesday evening; winds of 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves of 3 to 6 ft are possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&