Earl Daniel Filippelli Jr, 87, transitioned peacefully on November 21, 2022 surrounded by his family
Born April 23, 1935 in Harrisburg PA to Earl Filippelli Sr. and Claire Acri Filippelli. He along with his brother Ron called Harrisburg home for many years. After graduating from catholic high school Earl enlisted in the US Navy where he served on the USS Saratoga. After returning home he embarked on the first of many business adventures when he took over the Daily News book store in Harrisburg PA.
