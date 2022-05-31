Edmund Allen Nelson of Timonium, a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and a retired Vice President of Steeltin Can Corporation of Baltimore, died at age 101 on May 13, 2022. He joined Steeltin Can Corporation in 1957 and retired in 1985. Prior to 1957, he was manager of his family’s seafood business, White & Nelson, in Cambridge. His father started the company on Hoopers Island in 1912. In the 1940’s and early 1950’s, it became one of the largest crabmeat and oyster packing operations in the Nation.
