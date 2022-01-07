Edna “Jane” Teves of Laurel, Delaware, previously of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on January 2, 2022, at the age of 64 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional surrounded by her husband and three children. She was affectionately and proudly known by her grandchildren as “Mimi”.
Jane was born in Baltimore, Maryland October 15, 1957 to Luther and Edna Whitt. Jane graduated from St. Michaels Business School in 1973 and worked as a pharmacy technician for more than 18 years. Jane enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren who she spoiled every chance she had. Jane was heavily involved with her children’s activities as they were growing up and enjoyed going on new adventures with them. She also loved visiting Smith Island, her mother’s birthplace and home to many relatives.
