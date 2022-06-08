On June 1st, 2022, in the embrace of his loving wife of 51 years, and his brother and nephew, Edwin J. Trader departed this world to enter eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Heaven gained a true servant.
A simple man with a big heart, Edwin loved abundantly -his wife; his church; his family and his work. It was a fateful wedding of mutual friends where he met the love of his life and grew a relationship from a distance. Edwin and Sylvia wed just three short months later, on May 15, 1971. They shared a love for God and church, enjoyed traveling through the years to visit her hometown of New Orleans and maintained a treasured friendship with the couple whose wedding brought them together.
