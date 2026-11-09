Eileen Daintry Moore (née Taylor), 83, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2026.
Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Eileen was the daughter of the late Peter Y. Taylor and Mary E. Taylor (née Loonan). After graduating from West High School, she proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, where she completed Radioman School. She married Emery Moore and left the Navy to devote herself to raising their family.
Eileen's deep faith in God was the foundation of her life and guided the way she cared for others. She had a warm, welcoming spirit and truly never met a stranger. She found joy in life's simple pleasures, especially reading, and shared her love of music through singing in numerous church and community choirs. A lifelong learner, Eileen embraced new opportunities and interests throughout her life, including taking several college courses after raising her children-a testament to her belief that it is never too late to learn something new.
Following her retirement, Eileen moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore, where she embraced a new chapter of life. She enjoyed meeting new people, forming friendships, and building meaningful connections with fellow residents and staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Y. Taylor and Mary E. Taylor (née Loonan); her brother, Peter Y. Taylor, Jr.; and her son, Steven J. Moore.
She is survived by her former husband, Emery Moore; her daughter, Kathryn King (Brian); and her son, Andy Moore (Nancy). She also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren: Tara Hartman (Jeff), James Moore, Christina Long (Spencer), Greg King, Taylor King, Sean Moore (Aim), and Lindsay Moore; and eight cherished great-grandchildren: Vito Galindo, Steven Hartman, Jeffrey Hartman, Jaxson Hartman, Conar Hartman, Ryanne Combs, Alyssa Long, and Kennedy Long. She will also be remembered by extended family members and many dear friends.
Eileen will be deeply missed by her family and the many people whose lives she touched. She had a genuine love for people and a sincere desire to be a good friend to everyone she met. Her kindness, steadfast faith, welcoming heart, and gift for friendship leave a lasting legacy in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church 110 West State Street, Millsboro, DE. Inurnment will be private.