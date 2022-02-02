Elaine June (Dennick) King, 93, of Salisbury, MD, passed away at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Born in Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Bessie (Fields) Dennick.
She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and making dolls and was a member of Impact Church of Fruitland.
She is survived by her children; Homer F. King III (Karen), Kevin W. King, and Leslie Ann King McCoy (David); her brother; William Dennick (Mary Lou), seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
