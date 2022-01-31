Eliazar "Eli" Herrera Gonzales, 79, of Salisbury, Maryland affectionately known as "Chayito", "Chayo" and "Papa" entered Eternal Life on January, 2022 at 7:12 PM (EST) in Salisbury. Maryland. Born on April 25, 1942 in Austin Texas he was the son of Paulino Esquivel and Jacinta Herrera Gonzales.
He is survived by three children: Paul Gonzales, Carole Cruz, Janet Nunez and spouse (Brian Nunez) and their mother Cecelia Gonzalez. Also survived by life partner Melita Jumento. Six grandchildren: Justin, Alexandra, Erica, Derrick, Dominic and Selena. Six great-grandchildren: Christian, Daniel, Gabriel, Ariana, Aislyn and expected baby boy in May.
