Elizabeth “Betty” Murphy was born in Pocomoke Maryland in 1922, the daughter of Donald Duncan and Daisy Holland Duncan of Pocomoke. Her two families trace their beginnings in America to 17th century Delmarva.
Betty attended Wicomico High School (now Wicomico Middle). She went to college at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Maryland State Teacher's College in Salisbury, Maryland. She worked at Southern Materials and later C&P Telephone in Salisbury, Maryland,
In 1948, Betty was joined in holy wedlock to Raymond Edwin Murphy who preceded her in death. They together had four children: Donald Raymond Murphy, Donna Lee Arvey (passed away in 2012), Bonnie Sue Murray, John Patrick Murphy, and is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
