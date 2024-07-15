Elizabeth Jean Raimo

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, interior northeast North
Carolina, and central, east central, eastern, north central, south
central, and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&