Elmer "Bob" Tingle

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&