Windy with a mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 10:07 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of near gale force wind gusts is possible as winds shift to northwest this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&