Eric Christopher Wess, 70, passed away in his sleep on December 10, 2021 at his home in West Ocean City, Maryland.
Eric was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1951 and graduated from Mount Washington Country School, a Roman Catholic military school, as Cadet Captain of the Band and Patterson High School. He was Vice President of his senior class and played defensive end for the football team. He could play any instrument he wished, from trumpet to drums and do so almost instantly. He became a licensed Master Plumber, Pipe-fitter with a certification in medical gas and worked on plumbing and other construction projects ranging from his own house to bio-technology research centers. He taught plumbing to Apprentice plumbers for the Plumber's Union in Seaford, Delaware and was appointed by the Governor at the time to the Maryland State Board of Plumbing where he adjudicated complaints from the public and corporations regarding plumbing-related issues throughout Maryland for many years. He was responsible for aiding many plumbers on the Eastern Shore in starting and advancing their careers and businesses. He said he was not the fastest of plumbers, but was said to be one of the best because he focused on safety and quality.
