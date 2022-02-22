Esther Adkins Smith, age 79 of Snow Hill, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Esther worked as a telephone operator for several years before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother. Over the years she also did “babysitting” for family and friends' children and enjoyed spoiling them as much as her own grandchildren . Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was extremely proud of each one of their successes and accomplishments. Esther will be remembered for her homemade fudge at Christmas, her homemade ice cream in the summer, and her love of family all year long.
