Ethel Burnham Spencer, 85, of Delmar, MD, passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2022, after a long illness. Ethel was born in Lutherville, MD to the late John Thomas and Ruth Adele Burnham. Upon graduation in 1954 from Franklin High School, Reisterstown, MD, she worked as a legal secretary in Baltimore.
Ethel was involved in church and the Christian community from an early age. She loved to sing in the choir, host bible studies and covenant groups with her husband, travel and spend time family at the beach.
To read full obituary, click Here.