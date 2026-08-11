Ethel Mae Tawes (née Messick), 79 years young, passed away peacefully at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional, surrounded by the family she loved so fiercely.
Born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, Ethel was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Messick.
Her life was defined by a beautiful, enduring love story. She met the love of her life, Frederick Tawes, Sr., when she was just three years old. By age 20, she knew he was the one, and the two were married on April 15, 1967. They shared a lifetime of devotion until his passing, and he remained in her heart always.
Ethel's entire world revolved around her family, her friends, and her beloved "extra son," her Pekingese, Dusty. She filled her days with the people who mattered most, especially enjoying lifelong, cherished conversations with her cousin and best friend, Linda Sue Hudson of Delmar, Maryland, and her sister-in-law, Gladys Lee Messick of Salisbury. She also loved spending weeks and weekends having slumber parties with her dear friend Faye Crumling of Vienna.
Her legacy of love lives on through her son, Frederick Tawes, Jr. and his wife Tracy; her four grandchildren and their families: Douglas Bramble and his wife Carla (and their children, Dallen and Lucas); Eric Bramble and his wife Erin (and their children, Lillian Larue, Levy, Lily Ann, Annabelle, Lincoln, and Lexi); Whitney Tawes (and her son, Stanford Harrison, V); and Matthew Tawes (and his sons, Kaden and Kelso).
Ethel dedicated much of her life to serving her community as a cafeteria worker in the public school system. Her warm smile and compassionate spirit touched the lives of countless students and colleagues throughout her many years of service.
In addition to her beloved husband Frederick, Ethel was preceded in death by her three brothers, Arthur, Junior, and James Messick; and her in-laws, Pat Messick and Dickie Windsor.
A graveside service celebrating Ethel's life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, Maryland 21830. Frederick and Ethel will both be laid to rest. Finally, together again.
Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for appetizers and refreshments at the family's home in Vienna. The address will be provided at the service, or you may contact the family directly.