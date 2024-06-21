Frances Mary Giardina

Frances M. Giardina, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2024. She was born on March 29, 1930, in Baltimore, Maryland to James and Mary Falise. She was the eldest of five children.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
