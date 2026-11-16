On November 13, 2026, Frances Langberg, beloved wife of Joel Langberg for 59 years, passed away at her home in River Run, Berlin, MD.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she attended Walton High School, Cortland State Teacher's College, and graduated from New Paltz State Teacher's College. She taught 2nd grade and remedial reading in the Yorktown and Lakeland School Systems full and part time over a 10-year period. In 1979, she began a 14-year career at the IBM HQ sites throughout Westchester County in NY during which she held six different positions beginning with HQ Receptionist at Armonk, NY and ending with Systems Administrator where she helped develop the screen instructions for newly developed software. She was downsized with 10,000 others in 1992 and was hired by an outsourcing company established by IBM to teach secretaries U.S. Lotus Notes Software throughout IBM sites in the U.S. She retired in 1999 and moved to Berlin, MD where she held a part-time job for the next 12 years at the Oshkosh store in the Ocean City Outlet Center. When that store closed, she moved to the Carters store where she worked part-time for 5 years.
Fran was very active and loved the River Run community where she lived. She chaired the Welcome Committee, Divot Repair Committee, and was the leader of her book club. She loved golf, the beach, and writing poems, resumes, essays, and speeches for fun and profit. She loved Broadway and the theater everywhere. She loved spending time in Siesta Key, FL in the winter. In her younger years, she loved to travel with Joel to several European locations, especially Italy and to most of the states in the U.S.
She is survived by their two sons, Rick Langberg of Livingston, NJ and Andrew Langberg of Englewood, NJ; daughter-in-law, Hannah, Andy's wife; and by her grandchildren, Jake Langberg, Elyssa Langberg, and Ryan Langberg.