Francis William Sedgwick, Sr., age 70, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Tidal Health. Francis was born in Virginia on June 14, 1951. He lived in Delmar, Maryland with his daughter and son in law.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife Nora Sedgwick, his son Francis Sedgwick Jr. (Billy), his parent Susie Kurtz and William Sedgwick, his parents in law Hubert and Norma Johnson, a brother in law Bruce Johnson, brothers Richard Kurtz, Jackie Kurtz, Ronald Sedgwick, nieces Tonya Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Karen Thomas, Tammy Allen, and a nephew Chad Kurtz, and many other loved ones including a daughter he and his wife lost before they got to meet.
