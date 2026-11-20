Franklin M. Cooper, 83, of Delmar, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, Salisbury,
Born February 27, 1943, he was the son of the late Medford Cooper and Eunice (Donaway) Cathell. He and his wife, Darleen F. (Parsons) Cooper, celebrated 62 years of marriage on January 17, 2026.
Franklin was a long-distance truck driver who traveled to all 48 contiguous states as well as Canada and Mexico. He was known on the CB radio as Cookie Jar.
Franklin was a walking atlas to all who asked and loved all forms of auto racing.
He was a member of Ayres United Methodist Church and the Elks Lodge #817, Salisbury.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two children, Steven Cooper and Lisa Cooper and four grandchildren, Chris Banke, Sarah Cooper, Riley Cooper, and Evan Cooper; and brother, Wayne Cathell. He was predeceased by two children, Dana Cooper and Brian Cooper; his two brothers, his twin, Raymond "Jim" Cooper and Michael Cathell.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2026, and from 9:00 - 10:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2026, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pittsville Cemetery.
Memorials in Franklin's honor may be made to Ayres United Methodist Church, 7516 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, MD 21850 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or via their website, www.coastalhospice.