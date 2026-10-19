Frederick John "Freddy" Dysart, Jr.

Freddy Dysart, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the Bay Harbor Nursing Home on Thursday, October 15. Born in Salisbury, Maryland on April 16, 1941, Freddy was the cherished son of Fred and Helen Dysart.
Freddy's life was beautifully enriched by his marriage to June Adkins. They met at Ralph and Gaskill Clothing 61 years ago, and for Freddy, it was love at first sight. Their union, lasting an inspiring 59 years, was a testament to devotion and partnership. Together, they raised two wonderful children, daughter Holly Goslee (Eric) of Leonardtown, MD who gifted them with two beloved grandchildren, James and Olivia Goslee. and son John Dysart (Rachel) of Umatilla, Florida, He is also survived by his brother Dan Dysart of Salisbury, and two sisters-in-law, Fay Lofland and Rada Renshaw and several nieces and nephews.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. His employment included Pepsi Cola of Salisbury and the Wicomico County Board of Education. He also dedicated ten years as a Scout Master for Troop 194 in Hebron, MD. He was a life-time member of the Rockawalkin Church and a member of the Rockawalkin Ruritan Club.
Freddy's quick wit and warm smile left an indelible mark on everyone he met. His ability to make others feel welcome and valued was a rare gift, and his kindness and generosity touched countless lives. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as working outside and sitting on the back porch, watching the hummingbirds flit about. His legacy of love, laughter, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.
A graveside service to celebrate Freddy's life will be held at the Rockawalkin Church Cemetery, 6777 Rockawalkin Road Hebron, MD 21830 on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 11am. A reception will follow the service in the Rockawalkin Church Center.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Tidal Health Neurology and the Bay Harbor staff for ensuring Freddy's final journey was peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Rockawalkin Church in Freddy's memory.