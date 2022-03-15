Gary P. Renshaw, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Anchorage Healthcare Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Richard P. Renshaw and Harriett S. Nichols.
Gary worked for many years as the owner and operator of his own trucking company. He was a former member and Captain of the Allen Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the Redmen Lodge in Fruitland, MD, and a former member of the Wicomico Yacht Club. He enjoyed racing stock cars and cherished his canine companion, “Bo”.
To read full obituary, Click Here.