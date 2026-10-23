Geoffrey Lee Harris, known to many as Geoff, passed away on October 17, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 85.
Born on May 19, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, Geoff was the son of the late George and Evelyn Harris. He lived a life marked by kindness, warmth, and devotion to the people he loved. He carried himself with a gentle spirit and a friendly nature that left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Geoff was a loving husband to Dorothy Harris, his wife of 65 years. Their marriage was a testament to commitment, companionship, and enduring love. Together, they built a life filled with shared memories, quiet joys, and countless moments that reflected the strength of their bond. One of Geoff's greatest pleasures was taking walks with Dorothy and making memories together. These simple moments meant the world to him and reflected the depth of his love and devotion.
He was also a proud father to his son, Adam Harris, his daughter-in-law, Jhi, and his daughter, Johnna Abrams, and her spouse, Chris. Geoff took great pride in his family and found joy in watching it grow through the years. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, including Larrisa and Shayne, and treasured the special place each held in his heart. His family will remember him not only for the love he gave, but also for the steady presence, encouragement, and kindness he shared so freely.
Geoff is also survived by his sister, Melissa Adams-Wilner; his brother, Wayne; and his sister-in-law, Debbie.
Geoff devoted many years of his working life to his career as a lithographer, where he was respected for his dedication and reliability. He approached his work with care and responsibility, and those who knew him professionally appreciated his steady manner and strong work ethic. Retirement gave him more time to enjoy life's simple pleasures, especially spending time with his beloved wife and family.
Those who knew Geoff will remember him as a loving, kind, and friendly man whose presence brought comfort and warmth to others. He had a way of making people feel welcome and valued, and his quiet goodness touched many lives. His life reflected the values he held dear, and his memory will remain a source of comfort to all who knew and loved him.
Geoff's legacy lives on in the hearts of his devoted wife, Dorothy; his children, Adam Harris and Johnna Harris Abrams; his grandchildren; and all those whose lives were enriched by his love and friendship. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for the life he lived, the family he cherished, and the many memories he leaves behind.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Public visitation will begin at 1:00 PM.