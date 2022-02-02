George E. Ward, Jr., 82, of Stockton, MD, passed away at home Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born February 20, 1939 in Girdletree, MD, son of Margie Merritt and George Elton Ward, Sr.
George joined the National Guard at the age of fifteen. After disclosing his actual age, he was reassigned to the National Guard Ready Reserve. He worked for NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service for 39 years utilizing his knowledge of the surrounding waters. During this time, he was asked to join the United States Coast Guard Reserves because of his extensive knowledge of the Chincoteague Bay.
