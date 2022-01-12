George James Mengason of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the age of 84, after battling a series of long illnesses.
The beloved husband of Jane Ellen (Bounds), the two celebrated 57 beautiful years of marriage last month.
Born to James and Elizabeth (Latsios) Mengason in Drexel, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1937, he is survived by his two sons, J. Andrew (Alysse) Mengason of Salt Lake City, Utah and William Mengason of Ocean City, Maryland. He is the cherished grandfather of Drew, Will and Hayden; brother-in-law to James (Sarah) Bounds and Jo (David) Newcomb. He is also survived by his brother, Constantine Mengason and sister, Elaine Wilson, along with his cousin Jimmy Mengason.
To read the full obituary, click here.