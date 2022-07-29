George M. Nichols – Hebron
George Melvin Nichols, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Tidal Health-Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Worcester, MA, November 18,1944 to the late Frank and Evelyn Nichols, George graduated from the Lynn School of Nursing, Stephens College and attained an MA in Education from Salisbury University. He served in the US Army Nurse Corp for 10 years, serving in Viet Nam and Germany as well as all over the U.S. He then served in the Maryland National Guard for 14 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
