It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of George Robert Prentiss, Sr. who passed away peacefully in Centerville, Maryland on June 7, 2026, at the age of 88. George was born in Baltimore, MD and lived in Glen Burnie, MD until he retired in Selbyville, Delaware.
George was preceded in death by his parents George Curtain Prentiss and Brenda Lee Kozlowski, his brothers Kenneth W. Prentiss, David L. Prentiss, and Joey Prentiss. George is survived by his son George R. Prentiss, Jr. and daughter Cynthia L. Simpkins (Rob), his grandchildren Shannon Simpkins, Emily Simpkins, Jessica Prentiss, and Heather Prentiss, and great grandchildren Chloe Camryn Cantway and Ashton Jeffery Stevens, and his sister Debbie Prentiss.
George proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for three years where he was honorably discharged in 1958. After he left the Service, he married the love of his life, Nancy Prentiss. He started work in the Vending Business and eventually became a General Manager for a major vending company where he retired at the age of 54. Retiring in Delaware, George enjoyed his greatest past time, fishing. He started a charter fishing business for a short time to share his joy of fishing with others. Some of the family’s greatest memories were fishing, crabbing, and clamming in Delaware Bay. He also enjoyed boat rides with his wife (our mother) riding up and down the local canals through their community, going to local restaurants, or a cruise on the bay. George also enjoyed hunting, where he was a member of the Brooklyn Park Rod & Gun club with his son and friends.
George was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
George’s final resting place will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.