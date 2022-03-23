George “Tommy” Elliott, 74 peacefully departed this life on March 18, 2022.
Born George Thomas Elliott, Tommy was the youngest and only male child of James and Mary’s children. Tommy would graduate from high school and begin his career as a Truck Driver for various companies such as the Holly Center, ending his career as a Patient Client Driver for the State of Maryland. Tommy was a volunteer member of Salisbury Station 1 Fire Department where he severed for 22 years. Upon retiring he was honored as a Life Time Member.
